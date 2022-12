What's at stake for Xi Jinping's trip to Saudi Arabia NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Yu Jie, who studies China's relationships with Middle East and Gulf states, about Chinese president Xi's trip to Saudi Arabia and China's influence in the region.

Asia What's at stake for Xi Jinping's trip to Saudi Arabia What's at stake for Xi Jinping's trip to Saudi Arabia Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Yu Jie, who studies China's relationships with Middle East and Gulf states, about Chinese president Xi's trip to Saudi Arabia and China's influence in the region. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor