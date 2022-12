Concerns arise over the DNC's new primary calendar After input from President Joe Biden, the DNC's Rules and Bylaws commitee greenlit a new primary calendar, led by South Carolina. But both states and individual party members are raising concerns.

Politics Concerns arise over the DNC's new primary calendar Concerns arise over the DNC's new primary calendar Audio will be available later today. After input from President Joe Biden, the DNC's Rules and Bylaws commitee greenlit a new primary calendar, led by South Carolina. But both states and individual party members are raising concerns. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor