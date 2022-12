Navy SEALS amend their grueling training regimen after a recruit's death After a recruit died earlier this year, Navy SEALs have modified their notoriously grueling basic training. But some families worry the changes don't go far enough.

National Navy SEALS amend their grueling training regimen after a recruit's death After a recruit died earlier this year, Navy SEALs have modified their notoriously grueling basic training. But some families worry the changes don't go far enough. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor