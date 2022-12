WNBA star Brittney Griner freed from Russian prison Griner is heading home after being detained since February. Her release was part of a prisoner swap with Russia, President Biden announced Thursday.

Politics WNBA star Brittney Griner freed from Russian prison WNBA star Brittney Griner freed from Russian prison Listen · 4:17 4:17 Griner is heading home after being detained since February. Her release was part of a prisoner swap with Russia, President Biden announced Thursday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor