#2299: Too Tired to Check : The Best of Car Talk Darlene and her boyfriend have just returned from a long trip where their car seemed to wander all over the road. She knows that the tires leak a bit of air and she frequently added more using the 'eyeball' method, rather than a tire gauge, during the trip. Is that good enough or was Darlene tempting fate here? Also, the dramatic picking of the winner of the Dewey, Cheetham & Howe Company Picnic Contest on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2299: Too Tired to Check #2299: Too Tired to Check Listen · 33:08 33:08 Darlene and her boyfriend have just returned from a long trip where their car seemed to wander all over the road. She knows that the tires leak a bit of air and she frequently added more using the 'eyeball' method, rather than a tire gauge, during the trip. Is that good enough or was Darlene tempting fate here? Also, the dramatic picking of the winner of the Dewey, Cheetham & Howe Company Picnic Contest on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor