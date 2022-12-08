The Song That Changed My Life: Rainn Wilson

The Song That Changed My Life is a segment that gives us the chance to talk with some of our favorite creators in show business about the music that made them who they are today. This time around, we're joined by Rainn Wilson.

Rainn is an actor. He played Dwight on the American version of The Office. Probably the closest thing the show had to a villain, and he certainly the weirdest character on the show.

Rainn has starred in several movies like The Rocker, Super and Juno. He's also been in TV comedies like Allison Janney's Mom, indie dramas like Blackbird, and one of the biggest biopics of this year: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

The film tells the story of the most beloved parody artist of all time: Weird Al – and because it's a Weird Al movie, it's a parody of the biographical drama genre. It pokes fun at the dramatization of biopics, and how those types of films exaggerate stories for dramatic effect.

Al, played by Daniel Radcliffe. In the film, Al enters into a toxic relationship with Madonna, develops a nearly life-ending addiction to drugs and alcohol, and barely survives a violent encounter with Pablo Escobar, among other things.

But there are bits of reality from Al's life – like his relationship with beloved weirdo radio DJ Dr. Demento, the first person to put Weird Al on the air. Rainn portrays Dr. Demento in the film.

Rainn explains how Mystery Dance by Elvis Costello literally changed his life when he moved from Seattle to Chicago in his teen years.

Rain had just switched schools, and describes the school assignment that helped him visualize a career in acting with the help of that Elvis Costello song.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is streaming for free on the Roku Channel.