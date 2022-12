SPECIAL: Remembering Lloyd Newman of Ghetto Life 101 : StoryCorps In the early 90s, teenagers LeAlan Jones and Lloyd Newman recorded a week of their lives on Chicago's South Side. Working with StoryCorps founder Dave Isay, LeAlan and Lloyd produced a documentary they called Ghetto Life 101, one of the most acclaimed programs in public radio history. In remembrance of Lloyd, who died this week, we bring you a special presentation of Ghetto Life 101.

