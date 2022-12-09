What it's like to remember nearly every face

Enlarge this image blvdone / Shutterstock blvdone / Shutterstock

Yenny Seo remembers nearly every face — that's because she is a super recognizer. She describes what it's like to live with this extraordinary ability.

About Yenny Seo

Yenny Seo is based in Melbourne, Australia and currently works as a Korean–English translator.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Andrea Gutierrez and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.