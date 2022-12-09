Accessibility links
Yenny Seo: Life as a super recognizer Yenny Seo remembers nearly every face — that's because she is a super recognizer. She describes what it's like to live with this extraordinary ability.

What it's like to remember nearly every face

Heard on TED Radio Hour

Listen · 6:03
Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode What's in a Face. Check out Part 2, Part 3 and Part 4.

