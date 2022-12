What Iran's execution of a prisoner linked to recent protests means for demonstrators This week, Iran executed a man linked to nationwide protests that have been going on for months after what human rights groups call a "sham trial." Will it cause anti-regime protesters to back down?

Middle East What Iran's execution of a prisoner linked to recent protests means for demonstrators What Iran's execution of a prisoner linked to recent protests means for demonstrators Audio will be available later today. This week, Iran executed a man linked to nationwide protests that have been going on for months after what human rights groups call a "sham trial." Will it cause anti-regime protesters to back down? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor