New York Times employees engaged in its largest newsroom work stoppage in decades More than 1,000 New York Times newsroom union members went out on strike for a full day in the biggest work action at the paper in decades.

Media New York Times employees engaged in its largest newsroom work stoppage in decades New York Times employees engaged in its largest newsroom work stoppage in decades Listen · 2:10 2:10 More than 1,000 New York Times newsroom union members went out on strike for a full day in the biggest work action at the paper in decades. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor