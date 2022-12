#2300: Thanks, Dad! : The Best of Car Talk Tommy recalls that Ray's childhood nickname was 'Chuck'. Now why would a kid named Ray end up with Chuck for a nickname? Has to be a story there and Louis, their father, explains much to Ray's chagrin. Also, the puzzler returns from its recent vacation on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2300: Thanks, Dad! #2300: Thanks, Dad! Listen · 36:40 36:40 Tommy recalls that Ray's childhood nickname was 'Chuck'. Now why would a kid named Ray end up with Chuck for a nickname? Has to be a story there and Louis, their father, explains much to Ray's chagrin. Also, the puzzler returns from its recent vacation on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.