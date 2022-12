Viktor Bout is back in Moscow. Is he still a national security threat to the U.S.? NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with author Nick Schmidle, who met Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in prison several times, about the decision to swap him for WNBA star Britney Griner.

Asia Viktor Bout is back in Moscow. Is he still a national security threat to the U.S.? Viktor Bout is back in Moscow. Is he still a national security threat to the U.S.? Listen · 5:42 5:42 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with author Nick Schmidle, who met Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in prison several times, about the decision to swap him for WNBA star Britney Griner. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor