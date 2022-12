A Michigan children's hospital is overwhelmed with RSV and flu cases At a children's hospital in Michigan, the staff is struggling to treat the surge of RSV and flu cases in children. Some parents say they have been turned away from emergency rooms for days.

Children's Health

A Michigan children's hospital is overwhelmed with RSV and flu cases

Listen · 3:52

At a children's hospital in Michigan, the staff is struggling to treat the surge of RSV and flu cases in children. Some parents say they have been turned away from emergency rooms for days.