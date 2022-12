A new law in Russia is Putin's latest attack on LGBTQ rights NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Oxford University professor Dan Healey about new laws in Russia that make it illegal to spread LGBTQ "propaganda."

Asia A new law in Russia is Putin's latest attack on LGBTQ rights A new law in Russia is Putin's latest attack on LGBTQ rights Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Oxford University professor Dan Healey about new laws in Russia that make it illegal to spread LGBTQ "propaganda." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor