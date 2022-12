Newt Gingrich thinks the GOP needs to stop underestimating Biden NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich about how President Biden has been able to complete his goals in a divided House.

Politics Newt Gingrich thinks the GOP needs to stop underestimating Biden Newt Gingrich thinks the GOP needs to stop underestimating Biden Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich about how President Biden has been able to complete his goals in a divided House. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor