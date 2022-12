Flexible spending accounts are back to use-it-or-lose-it During the pandemic, the IRS allowed Americans to roll over the balances in their health flexible spending accounts. But the end of 2022 marks the return of the use-it-or-lose-it policy for most FSAs.

