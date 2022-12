What's the big deal with the second season of 'The White Lotus'? NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Vox senior correspondent Alex Abad-Santos about the second season of "The White Lotus" and why the internet can't stop coming up with theories about the finale.

Television What's the big deal with the second season of 'The White Lotus'? What's the big deal with the second season of 'The White Lotus'? Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Vox senior correspondent Alex Abad-Santos about the second season of "The White Lotus" and why the internet can't stop coming up with theories about the finale. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor