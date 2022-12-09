The News Roundup For December 9, 2022

Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock won reelection to Congress this week, defeating Republican rival and former football star Herschel Walker in a run-off. Loss of the key Senate seat has some in the GOP renewing their calls to separate the party from former President Donald Trump.

Russia released WNBA star Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap for arms dealer Victor Bout. Griner was serving a sentence in a penal colony for taking hashish cartridges through a Russian airport in February.

The House passed legislation protecting same-sex and interracial marriage this week. The bill now moves to President Joe Biden's desk. It doesn't legalize same-sex marriage in all states, but does require a state to recognize a marriage from another state.

Meanwhile overseas, the German government arrested dozens, including a former judge, connected to a far-right group that were plotting to overthrow the German government. The so-called Reich citizens plans included installing a self-styled prince as the national leader.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has passed a law banning what his government calls "LGBT propaganda," making any expression or representation of LGBTQ identities illegal.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has made a trip to Saudi Arabia to cement relations with the House of Saud and rival U.S. influence in the Middle East.

POLITICO's Anita Kumar, Semafor's Steve Clemons, and Bloomberg News' Mario Parker join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

The Wall Street Journal's Nancy Youssef, The New Statesman's Emily Tamkin and Bloomberg News' Katrina Manson join us for the global edition of the News Roundup.

