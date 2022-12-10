Accessibility links
date 2022-12-10

Fresh Air Weekend: Mike White on 'White Lotus'; Maître d' Michael Cecchi-Azzolina
Fresh Air Weekend: Mike White on 'White Lotus'; Maître d' Michael Cecchi-Azzolina

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

From left, Meghann Fahy, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe in Season Two of The White Lotus. Fabio Lovino/HBO hide caption

Fabio Lovino/HBO

From left, Meghann Fahy, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe in Season Two of The White Lotus.

Fabio Lovino/HBO

'White Lotus' creator Mike White finds wide success after 25 years in the margins
As the second season of HBO's The White Lotus comes to a close, creator Mike White reflects on how it examines the dark side of sex, and how at its heart is a mix of Laverne & Shirley and Survivor.

At your service: A restaurant maître d' tells all in 'Your Table Is Ready'
Michael Cecchi-Azzolina has worked in several high-end New York City restaurants — adrenaline-fueled workplaces where booze and drugs are plentiful and the health inspector will ruin your day.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

