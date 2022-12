The Nigerian military has been running a secret mass abortion program since 2013 NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Reuters Africa correspondent David Lewis about an investigation into the Nigeria military running a secret mass abortion program.

Africa The Nigerian military has been running a secret mass abortion program since 2013 The Nigerian military has been running a secret mass abortion program since 2013 Listen · 5:30 5:30 NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Reuters Africa correspondent David Lewis about an investigation into the Nigeria military running a secret mass abortion program. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor