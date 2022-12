Brittney Griner returns back home to the United States Two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA star Brittney Griner is back on American soil. She was held in Russian captivity for nine months after being convicted on drug charges.

National Brittney Griner returns back home to the United States Brittney Griner returns back home to the United States Listen · 3:06 3:06 Two-time Olympic gold medalist and WNBA star Brittney Griner is back on American soil. She was held in Russian captivity for nine months after being convicted on drug charges. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor