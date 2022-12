Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell on forming the Heartland Caucus of Democrats in the House NPR's Scott Simon talks with Michigan Representative Debbie Dingell. She's forming the Heartland Caucus of Democrats in the House because of concerns that leaders are too focused on coastal states.

