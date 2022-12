Encore: Author Jamil Jan Kochai reunites with his 2nd-grade teacher who taught him English NPR's Scott Simon speaks to author Jamil Jan Kochai and his 2nd-grade teacher, Susannah Lung, who taught him how to read and write English after his family moved to the U.S. from Pakistan.

Culture Encore: Author Jamil Jan Kochai reunites with his 2nd-grade teacher who taught him English Encore: Author Jamil Jan Kochai reunites with his 2nd-grade teacher who taught him English Audio will be available later today. NPR's Scott Simon speaks to author Jamil Jan Kochai and his 2nd-grade teacher, Susannah Lung, who taught him how to read and write English after his family moved to the U.S. from Pakistan. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor