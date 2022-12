Turkey plays a tough balancing act as it strengthens ties with Russia While the West has cut off much of its business with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, NATO member Turkey has increased its trade with Russia for political and economic reasons.

Asia Turkey plays a tough balancing act as it strengthens ties with Russia Turkey plays a tough balancing act as it strengthens ties with Russia Listen · 4:16 4:16 While the West has cut off much of its business with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, NATO member Turkey has increased its trade with Russia for political and economic reasons. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor