The sound of Iñárritu's 'Bardo' Award-winning director Alejandro González Iñárritu teamed up with sound designer Martin Hernandez to create a unique soundscape for his new film Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths.

Movies The sound of Iñárritu's 'Bardo' The sound of Iñárritu's 'Bardo' Audio will be available later today. Award-winning director Alejandro González Iñárritu teamed up with sound designer Martin Hernandez to create a unique soundscape for his new film Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor