Politics chat: What Sinema's departure means for Democrats; Congress faces a budget deadline Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's departure from the Democratic Party could set up a tricky Arizona election in 2024. Also, Congress faces a budget deadline this week.

Politics Politics chat: What Sinema's departure means for Democrats; Congress faces a budget deadline Politics chat: What Sinema's departure means for Democrats; Congress faces a budget deadline Listen · 5:08 5:08 Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's departure from the Democratic Party could set up a tricky Arizona election in 2024. Also, Congress faces a budget deadline this week. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor