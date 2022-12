A month after Ukraine liberated it, Kherson is still getting bombarded daily A month after being liberated, the Ukrainian city of Kherson is getting bombarded daily from Russian troops less than a mile way. Meanwhile, authorities are searching for Kremlin collaborators.

World A month after Ukraine liberated it, Kherson is still getting bombarded daily A month after Ukraine liberated it, Kherson is still getting bombarded daily Listen · 5:42 5:42 A month after being liberated, the Ukrainian city of Kherson is getting bombarded daily from Russian troops less than a mile way. Meanwhile, authorities are searching for Kremlin collaborators. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor