Bora Chung on her collection of short stories 'Cursed Bunny' NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Bora Chung, author of "Cursed Bunny," a collection of offbeat, surreal short stories newly translated from Korean into English.

Books Bora Chung on her collection of short stories 'Cursed Bunny' Bora Chung on her collection of short stories 'Cursed Bunny' Listen · 8:09 8:09 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Bora Chung, author of "Cursed Bunny," a collection of offbeat, surreal short stories newly translated from Korean into English. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor