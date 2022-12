Encore: Yungblud on his new eponymous album NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with musician Yungblud about his new eponymous album, featuring songs that focus on the importance of self-acceptance.

Music Encore: Yungblud on his new eponymous album Encore: Yungblud on his new eponymous album Listen · 7:30 7:30 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with musician Yungblud about his new eponymous album, featuring songs that focus on the importance of self-acceptance. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor