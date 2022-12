A suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Scotland is in U.S. custody A suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, is in U.S. custody.

National Security A suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Scotland is in U.S. custody A suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, is in U.S. custody. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor