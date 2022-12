Understanding Peru's political turmoil NPR's Michel Martin speaks with political analyst Andrea Moncada about Peru's botched coup and what it means for democracy in the South American nation.

Latin America Understanding Peru's political turmoil Understanding Peru's political turmoil Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with political analyst Andrea Moncada about Peru's botched coup and what it means for democracy in the South American nation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor