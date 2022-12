'The Swimmers' is a biographical drama about 2 sisters who flee Syria The Netflix film The Swimmers is the story of Yusra and Sara Mardini, sisters and elite swimmers who flee Syria during the civil war. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Nathalie Issa, who plays Yusra.

Movies