World Cup dreams end for Brazil's superstar Neymar

Brazil lost to Croatia in Friday's quarterfinals. As Neymar was leaving the pitch in tears after his team's exit, the son Croatian striker Ivan Perisic hugged Neymar — trying to comfort him.

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. One of soccer's biggest superstars, Neymar, saw his dreams of World Cup glory come to a dramatic end after Brazil lost to Croatia on penalties on Friday. And as Neymar was leaving the pitch in tears after his team's early exit in the quarterfinals, a boy wearing Croatia's jersey ran over to console him. Leo, the son of Croatian striker Ivan Perisic, followed his dad's example in comforting Neymar. Now, while I'm pretty sure Neymar would rather have the win, a hug from a kid is better than nothing.

