National Karen Bass is sworn in as LA mayor as the city grapples with homelessness Karen Bass is sworn in as LA mayor as the city grapples with homelessness Listen · 3:50 3:50 Los Angeles has a new mayor, former Rep. Karen Bass, who now is the first woman to head City Hall. NPR's A Martinez talks to Benjamin Oreskes, a metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times.