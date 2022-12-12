Accessibility links
Maria Ressa on Social Media, Authoritarian Regimes, and Preserving Democracy : 1A Maria Ressa is no stranger to protesting authoritarian regimes.

The international journalist and 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner is widely recognized for challenging government corruption in the Philippines, her native country.

Her book, "How to Stand Up to a Dictator: The Fight for Our Future," unpacks how social media disinformation has given rise to authoritarian regimes around the globe and sounds the alarm for those hoping to preserve democracy.

1A

Maria Ressa on Social Media, Authoritarian Regimes, and Preserving Democracy

Maria Ressa on Social Media, Authoritarian Regimes, and Preserving Democracy

Nobel Peace Prize awarded Maria Ressa gives a speech at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony 2021 at Oslo City Town Hall in Oslo, Norway. Per Ole Hagen/Per Ole Hagen/Getty Images hide caption

Per Ole Hagen/Per Ole Hagen/Getty Images

Nobel Peace Prize awarded Maria Ressa gives a speech at the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony 2021 at Oslo City Town Hall in Oslo, Norway.

Per Ole Hagen/Per Ole Hagen/Getty Images

We sit down with Maria Ressa to talk about it.

