What we lose if Black Twitter disappears

Enlarge this image Carina Johansen/NTB/AFP via Getty Images; David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images; STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images Carina Johansen/NTB/AFP via Getty Images; David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images; STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

#BlackLivesMatter. #OscarsSoWhite. #Zola. These huge cultural moments come from one of the most chaotic, beloved, and influential communities online: Black Twitter. But with Elon Musk at the helm, the future of the community is in question. What's next for the digital public square and by extension Black Twitter?



Host Brittany Luse sits down with Jason Parham, senior writer at WIRED, to discuss why he believes, "There Is No Replacement for Black Twitter"; and why his three-part oral history, "A People's History of Black Twitter" is needed now more than ever.



This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Barton Girdwood and Alexis Williams. It was edited by Kitty Eisele and Jessica Placzek. Engineering support came from Jay Czys. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams, our VP of Programming is Yolanda Sangweni and our Senior VP of Programming is Anya Grundmann.