A former analyst on mental health support in the intelligence community NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with former National Intelligence Council officer for Iran Heather Williams about the psychological consequences intelligence officers experience after traumatic events.

Mental Health A former analyst on mental health support in the intelligence community A former analyst on mental health support in the intelligence community Listen · 8:08 8:08 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with former National Intelligence Council officer for Iran Heather Williams about the psychological consequences intelligence officers experience after traumatic events. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor