Lebanese people are staging robberies and sit-ins to access their bank accounts At the start of the economic crisis in Lebanon, banks froze people out of their accounts. After struggling to make ends meet, some people have taken extreme measures to access their savings.

Middle East Lebanese people are staging robberies and sit-ins to access their bank accounts Lebanese people are staging robberies and sit-ins to access their bank accounts Listen · 7:01 7:01 At the start of the economic crisis in Lebanon, banks froze people out of their accounts. After struggling to make ends meet, some people have taken extreme measures to access their savings. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor