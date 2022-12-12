2022's End of Year Stand-Up Comedy Spectactular!

Normally, when you tune into Bullseye, you'll hear interviews with different pop culture creators. This week, we're breaking the format a bit. That's because it's our annual end of year best stand-up comedy showcase!

We're playing you some excerpts from the best stand-up comedy albums of 2022. It's a proud tradition here on Bullseye. Our whole team has gone through some of the best stand-up comedy albums of 2022. Hours and hours and hours of comedy! And today on Bullseye, we're bringing you a little bit from the best ones. Our list includes industry veterans and up-and-coming talents you are going to love.

This is, of course, stand-up comedy, so we wanted to also give a heads up that we have bleeped the bad words and edited out obscenities. There is also content you will hear that touches on some mature topics.

Let us know what your favorite stand-up albums of the year were. Did we miss someone? We want to know! Sound off on Twitter @Bullseye or on Facebook!

Luba Magnus – Baba Luba

Roy Wood Jr – Roy's Job Fair

Jen Kirkman – Ok, Gen-X

Steven Michael Quezada – The New Mexican

Tig Notaro – Drawn

Courtney Gilmour – Let Me Hold You Baby

Kristal Adams – Ain't I A Wombat?

Katrina Davis – Figuring It Out

Josh Gondelman – People Pleaser

Maeve Higgins – A Very Special Woman