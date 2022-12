The last city-owned Confederate monument is being removed in Richmond, Va. The city is almost done relocating dozens of statues of Confederate monuments in a campaign that began two years ago. The last statue to be moved is that of Confederate Gen. Ambrose Powell Hill.

