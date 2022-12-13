YouTuber Joe Jenkins is not shy about playing the piano in unusual places

Jenkins, equipped with diving gear, has now played underwater in Swanage, England. He told the BBC that he is the first person to play a fully submerged piano.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. YouTuber Joe Jenkins is used to playing the piano in unusual places. If you didn't recognize it, this is "Under The Sea" from Disney's "The Little Mermaid" played underwater in Swanage, England. Equipped with diving gear, Jenkins told the BBC he's the first person to play a fully submerged piano. Now, before that, he's played a piano on a boat, a hot air balloon and in front of Buckingham Palace. Next goal - playing Elton John's "Rocket Man" in space. But Joe and the piano better be floating for it to count. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.