Disgraced former CEO of FTX crypto exchange is arrested in the Bahamas Prosecutors will unseal a criminal indictment against Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, on Tuesday. He was taken into custody in the Bahamas on Monday.

