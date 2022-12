President Biden to host more than 40 African leaders at U.S.-Africa summit The summit is the centerpiece of a major effort to reset and improve U.S. ties with the continent — at a moment when Africa's ties with China and increasingly Russia, have attracted scrutiny.

Politics President Biden to host more than 40 African leaders at U.S.-Africa summit President Biden to host more than 40 African leaders at U.S.-Africa summit Audio will be available later today. The summit is the centerpiece of a major effort to reset and improve U.S. ties with the continent — at a moment when Africa's ties with China and increasingly Russia, have attracted scrutiny. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor