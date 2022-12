'Emerald City Nights' revisits jazz pianist Ahmad Jamal in a series from the 1960s When Jamal's trios visited Penthouse jazz club in Seattle in the '60s, they came to play. Now 92, the pianist has signed off on the release of a new series of live recordings from back in the day.

