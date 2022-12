South Africa's president dodges impeachment, but his political future is in question NPR's Juana Summers talks with political commentator Justice Malala about the fate of South Africa's president Cyril Ramaphosa.

NPR's Juana Summers talks with political commentator Justice Malala about the fate of South Africa's president Cyril Ramaphosa.