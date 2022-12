Morocco is the first African and Arab team to advance to the World Cup semi-finals Morocco is the first African and Arab team to advance to the World Cup semi-finals. The country faces France, which shares cultural, linguistic and family ties and a complicated colonial history.

Sports Morocco is the first African and Arab team to advance to the World Cup semi-finals Morocco is the first African and Arab team to advance to the World Cup semi-finals Listen · 4:11 4:11 Morocco is the first African and Arab team to advance to the World Cup semi-finals. The country faces France, which shares cultural, linguistic and family ties and a complicated colonial history. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor