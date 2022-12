The U.S.-Africa leaders summit begins, eight years after the first one The U.S.-Africa leaders summit started Tuesday in Washington, more than eight years after the first one. What's going to happen at the three-day gathering?

Africa The U.S.-Africa leaders summit begins, eight years after the first one The U.S.-Africa leaders summit begins, eight years after the first one Listen · 3:47 3:47 The U.S.-Africa leaders summit started Tuesday in Washington, more than eight years after the first one. What's going to happen at the three-day gathering? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor