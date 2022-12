Pink Card tells the story of Iranian women's fight for freedom, rooted in soccer NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Shima Oliaee about her new podcast, Pink Card, which chronicles Iranian women's fight against a ban on their attendance at soccer games.

