China pivots quickly on its COVID messaging — surprising many Chinese China's state media has done an about-face on COVID-19 — from claiming it posed a deadly threat to the country to comparing it to the flu. The sudden shift raises questions among Chinese citizens.

Asia China pivots quickly on its COVID messaging — surprising many Chinese China pivots quickly on its COVID messaging — surprising many Chinese Listen · 4:07 4:07 China's state media has done an about-face on COVID-19 — from claiming it posed a deadly threat to the country to comparing it to the flu. The sudden shift raises questions among Chinese citizens. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor